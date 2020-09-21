Reynolds joins Ochsner St. Mary staff

Matthew Reynolds, MD, OB/GYN, has joined the active medical staff at Ochsner St. Mary, CEO Fernis LeBlanc announced.

Reynolds finished his residency program at Florida State University in Pensacola, Florida. He received his Medical Doctorate from the University of Arkansas Medical Sciences College Of Medicine and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas.

Reynolds is board certified in obstetrics and gynecology and brings with him many years of experience to our community.

“We are pleased that we were able to provide an opportunity for Dr. Reynolds to practice here,” said LeBlanc. “With the addition of Dr. Reynolds practicing in our community, it will enable us to expand our existing services and help us to continue our goal of keeping people at home for their healthcare needs,” LeBlanc added.

Reynolds joins Dr. Julie Price and Dr. Vicky Griffin at Ochsner St. Mary Women’s Clinic. As an OB/GYN, Dr. Reynolds offers comprehensive health care for conditions such as pregnancy, endometriosis, incontinence, ovarian cysts, and menopause, just to name a few. He also specializes in gynecological surgery, including abdominal surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery, and hysterectomy.

Reynolds is now accepting new patients. His office is located in the Medical Office Building behind the hospital at 1151 Marguerite St., Suite 700. To learn more about Ochsner, please visit www.ochsner.org/info.

Ochsner St. Mary, located in Morgan City, is a 164-bed hospital offering St. Mary Parish and beyond by providing inpatient and outpatient services 24 hours a day seven days a week.