Recognized for service

Tue, 07/23/2019 - 10:48am

Recently Lennis Simoneaux of M C Bank celebrated 35 years in the financial industry. Pictured from left are CEO Larry J. Callais; President Jeremy Callais; Simoneaux; Senior Vice President Harold Smith; and Executive Vice President Barton Blanco.  Simoneaux's banking career begin in 1984 and during this time has seen many upgrades to the industry. Simoneaux is now in the Consumer Lending Department, where he is vice president/consumer loan collections.

