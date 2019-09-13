Pierce gets engineering post at Bollinger

Bollinger Shipyards announces the promotion of Christian Pierce to director of engineering. Within this role, he will lead the engineering department in all facets of engineering on both government and commercial programs and is responsible for the execution of functional and design engineering compliant with customer requirements.

The announcement was made by Ben Bordelon, Bollinger Shipyards president and CEO, who stated that “Christian’s sound technical expertise and experience coupled with his solid management and leadership capabilities make him an excellent fit in leading our engineering team into the future.”

Since joining the Bollinger team in 2017, Pierce held the positions of Lead engineer and engineering manager in which he was responsible for supervising and directing the naval architecture, marine, electrical, electronics, and outfitting engineering disciplines in execution of the company’s design programs.

Pierce has over 20 years of shipyard experience and has held various positions of authority from principal naval architect to engineering manager. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from the University of New Orleans.