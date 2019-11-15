Panel will discuss study of Berwick, Morgan City opportunities

St. Mary Excel will convene a panel of area municipal and parish leaders to revisit recommendations made as a result of the 2018 Urban Land Institute report, Morgan City and Berwick Louisiana: Building the Foundation for a New Economy along the Atchafalaya River.

Media personality Danika Foley will facilitate the Facebook live stream event at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

In this hourlong program, government leaders and public administrators will report on progress and challenges in economic diversification.

Topics of tourism expansion, shifting from reliance on oil and gas to support and expand industries in the area’s safe harbor maritime location, neighborhood revitalization, healthcare, workforce development, and quality of life factors will be discussed.

Should you miss tuning in to the live event, you may find the recorded event on the KWBJ Facebook page.

The event is being hosted to share information and to maintain community support in advancing the area.