Ochsner St. Mary will stay open during Delta

Ochsner St. Mary will remain open during Hurricane Delta, providing all services, including emergency care if needed.

Patients will continue to be admitted, surgeries will be done as scheduled, and appropriate personnel will be in place to care for patients, the hospital administration said in a press release.

"Patient safety is our highest priority. Our emergency plan and protocols are in place and leadership is closely monitoring the storm in cooperation with authorities," the release said.

As a reminder, Ochsner St. Mary is not an evacuation site. Please check with the Office of Emergency Preparedness for the site listing available in our area. However, in the unlikely event that you are injured and in need of health care, Ochsner St. Mary will be here and ready to provide care during the storm.

Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to Ochsner physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It’s an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.

You can follow the hospital on social media: Facebook (Ochsner Health), Twitter (@OchsnerHealth) and Newsroom (news.ochsner.org) for updates as additional information becomes available.