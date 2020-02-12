Article Image Alt Text

To kick off Heart Healthy Month, employees at Ochsner St. Mary wore special shirts on National Wear Red Day to show their support and promote the importance of taking the necessary steps to ensure heart health.

Article Image Alt Text

Ochsner St. Mary’s Ladies Auxiliary presented a donation to St. Mary Outreach Executive Director Brenda Liner. Lea Hebert, vice president of the auxiliary, said she hopes the donation will provide support for day-to-day expenses the non-profit organization accrues. “We feel the donation will be well spent.” In addition to the contribution, the auxiliary supports local high school seniors with nursing scholarships.

Ochsner St. Mary happenings

Wed, 02/12/2020 - 1:00pm
News about the Morgan City hospital.

To kick off Heart Healthy Month, employees at Ochsner St. Mary wore special shirts on National Wear Red Day to show their support and promote the importance of taking the necessary steps to ensure heart health.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020