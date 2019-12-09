Nicholls State administrators, faculty visit to explore waterways

Nicholls State University administrators and faculty visited the area Thursday to share ideas and communicate initiatives in programs centered around the area’s waterways.

The visit was a result of the Urban Land Institute recommendation that St. Mary Excel pursue the location of a resilience lab in Morgan City. With the recent designation of Nicholls State University as a coastal studies center, the opportunity to share information and deepen understanding with the Nicholls professors was timely.

During the visit, university staff members met with Anthony Baham, dean of maritime and continuing education at SLCC-Young Memorial Campus.

Baham shared information about the corporate maritime program of study and facilitated a tour of the school. University personnel were provided a river tour using the school’s boat captain wheelhouse simulation lab.

Nicholls State University has historically been involved with the advancement of higher education of area students. Sharing sessions, such as the one held in Morgan City at Young Memorial, ensures that future workforce development needs are well planned and result in jobs for a diversified economy and for this area, one centered on the river.