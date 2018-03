Submitted Photo

Morgan City’s newest attraction is now a St. Mary Parish Chamber of Commerce member. The Diving & R.O.V. Historical Preservation Museum in Morgan City is open for tours 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The museum is attached to the Mr. Charlie Rig museum. Shown are Chamber President Donna F. Meyer and Bryce Merrill, curator of the museum. Call Merrill at 985-518-1000 for more information.