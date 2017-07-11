New Iberia teenager is Farm Bureau Queen

NEW ORLEANS - Sloane Marie Judice of Iberia Parish couldn’t hide her excitement, gasping with disbelief as her name was called as the 2017 Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen on July 1 during Farm Bureau’s 95th Annual Convention.

After a weekend of tough interviews to quiz her knowledge of agricultural issues and the Farm Bureau, the dark-haired, brown-eyed Judice, 16, captured the title of Louisiana Farm Bureau Queen after competing with 22 other parish queens. Judice, along with the other top 10 finalists, was asked how she would explain the importance of agriculture to the general public.

“I think a huge responsibility is being able to go out to the people personally to make sure they know what you stand for,”Judice said. “I think another great thing we can do is make it more public through social media.”

Judice is the daughter of Perry and Bridget Judice, of New Iberia. She is currently a senior at Loreauville High School. Rebecca Brown of Pointe Coupee parish was named first runner-up in the contest. Second runner-up in the competition was Dina Crochet of Assumption Parish.