New Coast Guard commander in Morgan City

Cmdr. Heather R. Mattern officially assumed command of the Coast Guard's Marine Safety Unit in Morgan City during a ceremony Thursday at Municipal Auditorium.

Mattern succeeds Capt. Blake Welborn, who commanded the Morgan City unit for the last year. Welborn assumes command of the Coast Guard's Houma unit, where he will continue to be captain of the port for the Morgan City area, responsible to making sure the port runs smoothly and efficiently. At Houma, Welborn will succeed Cmdr. Gretchen Bailey, who moves to a posting on the East Coast.

As he has at a Port of Morgan City meeting and in an interview this week, Welborn stressed for the dignitaries and family members at Thursday's ceremony that the Coast Guard and its functions will remain in Morgan City.

Mattern, a Pennsylvania native, comes to Morgan City from New York City, where she was posted for four years. Mattern graduated from the Coast Guard Academy in 1998 and has a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering. Her thesis focused on welding and corrosion in a marine environment.

Marine inspections have a been a specialty for Mattern, and in New York, she supervised a staff of 40 inspectors, according to information from the Coast Guard.

The Morgan City Marine Safety Unit is the assigned post for 175 members of the Coast Guard, Welborn said.