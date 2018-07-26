New Chamber member

A Notary to Go, 183 Hwy. 182 East in Morgan City, and owner-operator Rebecca Adams, CNSA, left, are the newest members of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce. Adams has more than 30 years of experience as a notary public, secretary and paralegal. She’s a member of the Louisiana Notary Association and the National Notary Association. Being a mobile notary, she can go to you for a travel/convenience fee. Valid proper photo ID are required. Her hours are 8:30 a.m. -5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays by appointment only. Reach her at her office, 985-399-9624, or by cellphone, 985-255-9542. Adams is shown with Donna F. Meyer, Chamber president.