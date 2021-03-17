Morgan City schedules Spring Market for March 27

The Morgan City Spring Market, scheduled for Saturday, March 27, will give local people a chance to get up, get out and get a look at merchandise offered by at least 81 vendors.

The Spring Market will be 10 a.m.-3 p.m. under the U.S. 90 bridge.

The event promises four city blocks of food and merchandise vendors, spaced for COVID mitigation and with hand-washing stations.

Shoppers will also be invited to shop and eat at downtown businesses.

The 81 vendors who have signed up make the event bigger than last year’s similar Mistletoe and Moss event, which drew 47 venders, said Beth Price, Morgan City Main Street director.

Most of the vendors are local, Price said, but there will also be vendors from Franklin, New Iberia, Thibodaux and New Orleans.

“It gives the community something to do, and everyone who is in town as a vendor will pay taxes in St. Mary Parish,” Price said.

The event will go on rain or shine.

Berwick Town Market

This Saturday, March 20, Berwick will host its monthly Town Market 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lima and Third streets near the Berwick Heritage Museum under the U.S. 90 bridge.

The monthly third-Saturday event is also scheduled for April 1, May 15, June 19 and Aug. 21.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Morgan City Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lawrence Park.

The Morgan City Easter Egg Hunt will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lawrence Park.

Bring an extra, decorated Easter basket to enter to win!