Morgan City Main Street wins national accreditation

Morgan City is one of 23 Louisiana communities designated as 2020 Accredited Main Street America programs, according to Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser’s office.

“Accredited status is Main Street America’s top tier recognition demonstrating a commitment to comprehensive commercial district revitalization and proven track record of successfully implementing the Main Street approach,” the office said in its announcement Tuesday.

Morgan City Main Street has been an affiliate of the program in recent years but has now met the requirements for full accreditation, said Morgan City Main Street Director Beth Portero.

Each local Louisiana Main Street organization’s performance is annually evaluated by Louisiana Main Street, which works in partnership with the National Main Street Center to identify the local programs that meet 10 national performance standards, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office said.

Evaluation criteria determines the communities that are building comprehensive and sustainable revitalization efforts and include standards such as fostering strong public-private partnerships, documenting programmatic progress, and actively preserving historic buildings.

“To be nationally accredited means we’re in compliance at a national level with national standards …,” Portero said. “We’re using what we’re taught to help businesses. The cornerstone is economic development through historic preservation.”

The agency also directs grants for physical improvements and restoration.

Recently, Morgan City Main Street used a grant to distribute masks and cleaning supplies to businesses with the help of G&J Land and Marine, Cajun Breakers Inc. and Shannon Hardware.

Shannon Hardware also received a grant to improve its façade.

“As we move down the road to recovery, programs like Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever,” Nungesser said in a press release. “Our small business owners are the heartbeat of our Main Street communities. They give the community its sense of place and character and provide the uniqueness that sets one community apart from another.”

Nationally in 2019 alone, $6.45 billion of public and private reinvestment was generated; 6,466 net new businesses were opened; 32,316 net new jobs were created; and 10,412 buildings were rehabilitated in Main Street America communities, according to the Lieutenant Governor’s Office.

Overall, Louisiana’s Main Street communities have seen:

—$956 million in total investment.

—$460 million in Private Investment.

—$496 million in new construction and rehabilitation.

—9,600+ net new jobs.

—2,000+ net new businesses.

—171,000+ volunteers since 2004.

The other communities accredited for this year are Abbeville, Crowley, Denham Springs, DeRidder, Donald-sonville, Franklin, Hammond, Homer, Houma, Leesville, Minden, Monroe, New Iberia, Natchitoches, Opelousas, Ruston, Slidell, Springhill, St. Francisville, St. Martinville, Thibodaux and Winnsboro.