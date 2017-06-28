Morgan City Hampton wins TripAdvisor award

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Morgan City has received a 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award.

Now in its seventh year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. To qualify, a business must maintain an overall TripAdvisor bubble rating of at least four out of five, have a minimum number of reviews and must have been listed on TripAdvisor for atleast 12 months.

“It is an honor to be recognized with a TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Award,” said Bob Harrison, general manager of Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Morgan City. “We are proud of our team, and we are thankful for the guests who have taken the time to review our property with excellent ratings.”

Hampton Inn & Suites by Hilton Morgan City is located at 6365 Highway 182 East in Morgan City, It offers amenities including free, hot breakfast each morning and Hampton’s On the Run Breakfast Bags, available Monday through Friday. Additionally, it provides free Wi-Fi, a 24-hour business center with complimentary printing and a fitness center.

Designed as an extension of the guestroom, the property features a Perfect Mix Lobby, with a variety of seating and lighting options for both leisure and business travelers.

Each Hampton by Hilton hotel is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 14 distinct hotel brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels save time and money, and gain instant access to the benefits they care about most, such as an exclusive member discount, free Wi-Fi and a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay. Members can also redeem their Points for free nights, to gain access to unique events through the Hilton Honors auction platform or to make purchases at

Amazon.com with Amazon Shop With Points.

To make reservations, visit www.hampton.com and to read more about Hampton by Hilton, visit www.news.hampton.com.