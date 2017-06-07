Mitchell is Volunteer of the Year

Jim Mitchell was honored as Terrebonne General Medical Center’s 2016-17 Volunteer of the Year at a luncheon honoring the men and women who do volunteer work at TGMC held during National Healthcare Volunteer Week.

The TGMC Volunteer of the Year is voted on by fellow volunteers. Mitchell has been a part of TGMC’s Volunteer Auxiliary for nine years, dedicating over 2900 hours of volunteer service.

“Mr. Jim is an asset to TGMC and truly deserves the recognition of Volunteer of the Year,” says Josh Faucheux, Guest Services Manager.

Mitchell volunteers in the TGMC Blood Donor Center assisting with administrative tasks, transporting blood to the hospital and anything else staff may need assistance with.

As a retired high school teacher and counselor, Mitchell enjoys being able to continue to connect with the community on a personal level.

“I want to congratulate Mr. Jim Mitchell on his recognition as Volunteer of the Year. Our volunteers are truly dedicated to helping TGMC’s staff members, patients and their families. Over the past year our volunteers have given over 7500 hours of service to TGMC and we cannot thank them enough for their service,” said Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO.

In addition to their daily responsibilities, volunteers assist with gift sales at the hospital. Funds from the sales directly benefit patient-facing improvements. In 2016, the volunteers raised $20,000 to make the purchase of six AED devices possible. The AEDs are located in the Medical Arts and Atrium buildings. “Through the volunteers’ efforts, we were able to provide life-saving AEDs in our Medical Arts and Atrium buildings in case an emergency of a guest arises,” Peoples said. “AEDs are live-saving devices and are crucial to have throughout the campus.”

If you are interested in volunteering at TGMC please call 985-858-7133 or email Josh Faucheux at josh.faucheax@tgmc.com.