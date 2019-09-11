Metal Shark gets order from Peru

Jeanerette-based Shipbuilder Metal Shark has announced its expansion into the country of Peru, with a new patrol boat order now in production, and a multiyear co-production agreement recently established with the state-operated Peruvian shipyard Servicios Industriales de la Marina.

The first round of Peruvian Navy maritime interdiction vessels are now being built by Metal Shark in the United States. Under a co-production agreement with SIMA, Metal Shark plans to deliver multiple similar vessels to Peruvian interests through training and the transfer of designs, technological resources, and production methodologies to SIMA.

“This agreement represents a cooperative commitment by Metal Shark and SIMA, Peru’s national shipyard, to dramatically expand Metal Shark’s influence in Peru,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “This strategic move will further bolster Metal Shark’s presence in Latin America while allowing Peruvian military and commercial operators expedited access to Metal Shark’s engineering and technological resources, as well as our extensive portfolio of proven vessel designs.”

Production of 45-foot Defiant-class patrol boats for the Peruvian Navy recently commenced at Metal Shark’s Jeanerette production facility.

The standardized 45 Defiant patrol craft platform has been customized to suit the Peruvian Navy’s maritime interdiction mission requirements. Powered by twin inboard Cat Marine diesel engines coupled with Hamilton water jets, the vessel will reach speeds well in excess of 40 knots.

“Metal Shark is proud to add the Peruvian Navy to our growing list of international customers, which now totals over 50 military and commercial operators worldwide,” said Henry Irizarry, Metal Shark’s vice president of international business development.