Metal Shark craft delivered to Texas

Shipbuilder Metal Shark has delivered a custom welded-aluminum pilot boat to the Brazos Pilots Association in Freeport, Texas.

The new vessel, “Brazos Pilot,” is a 64-foot by 19-foot Defiant-class monohull pilot boat designed by Metal Shark and built at the company’s Franklin shipyard.

This new pilot boat is intended to replace the pilots’ smaller, single-engine 40’ pilot boat, improving safety for crews while enhancing service to operators and providing around-the-clock service at Port Freeport.

Key operators who rely on the services of Brazos Pilots Association include Dow Chemical, Enterprise, Phillips 66, FLNG and BP.

Following a christening ceremony Jan. 31, the new vessel is now in service.

“The 64 Defiant Pilot employs a very stout, extensively proven deep vee hull for stable operation in heavy seas,” explained Carl Wegener, Metal Shark’s vice president of commercial sales.”Meanwhile, the decks, pilothouse, and belowdecks spaces are a showcase of modern pilot boat design.

"The entire vessel has been thoroughly optimized for pilots, with an emphasis on comfort, convenience, efficiency, and safety.”