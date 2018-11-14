Metal Shark: Big job for the Big Easy

Metal Shark Photo

Metal Shark has announced that two 105-foot, 150-passenger, high-speed aluminum ferries that the Jeanerette company built for the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority are finished and ready for delivery. The first was delivered in July. The second is 100 percent complete at Metal Shark's Franklin shipyard, where it passed Coast Guard inspections last month and is ready for delivery at the authority's discretion. The vessels were designed by BMT Designers and Planners and have twin 715-horsepower Cat C-18 Tier 3 diesel engines. They feature a low-wake, low-wash, high-efficiency hull design for reduced environmental impact.