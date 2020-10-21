Mark Fryou promoted to quality improvement post

Acadian Companies Quality Improvement Manager Mark Fryou has been promoted to director of quality improvement. He leads a team of quality improvement coordinators throughout Acadian’s service area, who focus on mentoring and coaching field personnel, evaluating medical performance through audits and real-time field evaluations, implementing and managing quality improvement initiatives and assisting with HSE management systems for the area.

As director, Fryou will continue to be responsible for the development, implementation and evaluation of programs to ensure that Acadian Ambulance continues to deliver excellent patient care and customer service. He will lead the quality improvement initiatives associated with the federal Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport (ET3) program implementation. Additionally, he will provide oversight of the medical documentation programs, including training and the documentation review process.

Fryou began his career at Acadian as an ambulance driver in 1985. He obtained his EMT-Basic and EMT-Intermediate certifications before enrolling in Acadian's first accelerated paramedic program. He worked in Acadian’s Bayou Region and with Acadian Air Med in Houma. In 2002, he was one of the first two Acadian field training officers assigned to pilot the quality improvement program, which was successful and implemented company-wide a year later.

In 2003, Fryou was named as the Braun Industry/EMS Magazine National Paramedic of the Year.

Fryou is a native of Morgan City and graduated from Morgan City High School. He earned his Associate of Science degree at Nicholls State University.

“Mark has served our company as quality improvement manager since 2004. During this time, he has participated in all acquisitions, improved protocols and been involved with many other initiatives to positively impact patient care. He has also assisted in evacuation and post-event response for hurricane and flooding events throughout our service area,” said Acadian Ambulance Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chuck Burnell.