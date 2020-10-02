Marine Corps League seeks sponsors for Poker Run

Event sponsors are being sought for the 20th annual St. Mary Detachment Marine Corps League Poker Run, which will be held Oct. 17.

Businesses who donate will receive advertising on the back of the event’s annual T-shirt. The size of the advertisement will be based on the donation. Those who donate $100 will have their business name included on the shirt, while the $200 sponsors will have their name and logo included.

“We realize that times are tough and this type of donation may not be possible, so we are also accepting gifts to be given away as door prizes,” the Marine Corps League said in a letter to local businesses. “If you can help in this manner, it will be greatly appreci-ated.”