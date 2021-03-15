Man wanted for fraud in St. Mary arrested in Lafayette

A man wanted for contractor fraud in St. Mary Parish has been arrested in Lafayette Parish, and he faces fraud charges in other parishes as well.

Kermit Joseph "Joey" Leger of Washington, Louisiana, was arrested last week on charges that include contractor and home improvement fraud and felony theft, and was named in warrants from Acadia, Calcasieu, Iberia, St. Mary and St. Mary.

Leger was arrested March 9 after he was named in a bill of information in July, failed to appear for an October arraignment and was named in a bench warrant. His next court date is scheduled for April 14, according to the Lafayette Sheriff's Office website.

He faces one count of contractor fraud in St. Mary, two counts in Acadia and a count of contractor fraud for more than $5,000 in Iberia.

KATC in Lafayette reported that two of the alleged crimes happened in 2019 and 2020.

Louisiana law defines residential contractor fraud as "the misappropriation or intentional taking of anything of value which belongs to another, either without the consent of the other to the misappropriation or taking, or by means of fraudulent conduct, practices, or representations by a person who has contracted to perform any home improvement or residential construction, or who has subcontracted for the performance of any home improvement or residential construction."

The misappropriation is said to have occurred when a contractor fails to perform work within 45 days of being paid, unless the contract allows for more time; when the contractor or an employee uses deception to win a job; when a contractor intentionally damages a home and tries to charge for repairing the damage; a contractor knowingly gives false information on an application for a permit; or a contractor intentionally hires an unlicensed subcontractor.

The penalties range from two to 20 years in prison, depending on the amount of money involved in the case.