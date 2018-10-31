Making strides against breast cancer

Submitted Photo

Employees at AJ Dohmann Chevrolet Cadillac in Berwick recently observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month and took part in Chevrolet's #IDriveFor campaign. The automaker has added $10 million to the money raised by local dealerships. Dohmann participants in the back row, from left: Chet Guzzetta, Elmer Galloway, Tammy Rodriguez, Sabrina Christensen, Spencer Dohmann, Mikee Oubre, Jeffery Sword and Donnie Boudreaux. Front row: Randy Dohmann, Karen Hebert, Michelle Belsom and Carley Plaisance.