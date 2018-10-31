Making strides against breast cancer

Wed, 10/31/2018 - 11:11am

Submitted Photo
Employees at AJ Dohmann Chevrolet Cadillac in Berwick recently observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month and took part in Chevrolet's #IDriveFor campaign. The automaker has added $10 million to the money raised by local dealerships. Dohmann participants in the back row, from left: Chet Guzzetta, Elmer Galloway, Tammy Rodriguez, Sabrina Christensen, Spencer Dohmann, Mikee Oubre, Jeffery Sword and Donnie Boudreaux. Front row: Randy Dohmann, Karen Hebert, Michelle Belsom and Carley Plaisance.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018