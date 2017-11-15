M C Bank's Daniels passes CPA exam

Brennan Daniels of M C Bank has passed the CPA examination and earned the status of certified public accountant, said Jeremy Callais, executive vice president.

Candidates must score 75 percent or better on four sections of the exam with include: Auditing and Attestation, Business Environment and Concepts, Financial Accounting and Reporting, and Regulation. Daniels passed all four sections in his first attempt.

Daniels works in Compliance and Accounting at the bank.

He has been affiliated with M C Bank for 15 months.

“While learning his new position at the bank, he was still able to fit in the CPA exam,” Callais said. “M C Bank has been very fortunate to consistently find very qualified individuals to join us, and Brennan is no exception.”