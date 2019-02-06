Louey Award for Cajun Coast

Members of the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau staff and board pose for a picture after the agency won a Louisiana Travel Association Louey Award as best such agency in its budget class. Shown are, from left: Christal Carter, office manager, Danny Donham, board member, Vanessa Spinella, sales director, Carrie Stansbury, executive director, Kim Walden, chairman, Sandra Marshall, secretary, and Regina Wiese Wheeler, Visitor Center supervisor.