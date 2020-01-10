Local officials attend Cold Case Conference

St. Mary Parish officials are attending Cazan’s Crimefighters Cold Case Conference in Mamou on Friday.

Frank Fink, director of economic development, Berwick Mayor Duval Arthur and Ed “Tiger” Verdin, director of public relations for the city of Franklin were to meet with Mayor Jennifer Vidrine of Ville Platte.

Fink is a native of Brooklyn, New York. He has a degree in chemical engineering and a master’s degree in business finance. Fink spent 33 years on his career with Fortune 500 Companies in a variety management positions.

Arthur, from Tangipahoa Parish, has a degree from Nicholls State in criminal justice.

Arthur is an Army veteran with 30 years of service, was chief Deputy in the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, served as Berwick police chief and recently retired as the director of homeland security for the parish.

After serving three terms on the Berwick Town Council, he was elected to his first term as mayor of Berwick.

Ed “Tiger” Verdin currently serves as a public relations director for the city of Franklin and is in his fourth season with the New Orleans Saints Entertainment division.

Verdin is a nationally recognized playwright member of the Dramatist Guild of America NYC; Playwrights Center in Minnesota and Gulfcoast Playwrights of New Orleans. His historical fiction play about 9/11, “Undying Love,” was recognized in the Samuel French Off Broadway Festival.

This group will, in addition to attending the Cold Case Conference, will discuss St. Mary Parish, f its economy, quality of life and culture.

As part of the conference, two St. Mary Parishes residents, Captain Irving and Tammy Chauvin, will be featured.

Irving, is in need of a new heart and part of the conference efforts will be made to assist the Chauvin’s with future medical expenses.

There is also planned a Wooden Boat Show (weather permitting) with boats from St. Mary Parish.