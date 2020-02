Submitted Photo

The St. Mary Chamber's newest member is LMR Travel LLC, a full-service travel agency in Berwick. Owner Lisa Russo can help with travel plans, specializing in honeymoons, cruises, family vacations, group travel, Disney vacations and international travel. Contact Russo, left, at 985-519-2720. LMR Travel is on Facebook and at www.lmrtravel.com. Russo is shown with Chamber President Donna Meyer.