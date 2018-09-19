Llopis creates Urgent Dental Care

Dr. Roberto Llopis is the dentist and creator of Urgent Dental Care, a full-service dental office with a concentration on implants and extractions, according to news release. Urgent Dental Care currently has locations in both Lafayette and Morgan City.

Llopis has been practicing dentistry in a clinical and teaching environment for the past 24 years. He is fluent in English and Spanish. In 1993, Llopis graduated from the LSU School of Dentistry and after a fellowship concentrating on implants and oral surgery began practicing.

He served with the U.S. Army as a dental officer 1999-2009. He also was a part of the hospital dental team at Fort Polk and for three years in Aschaffenburg and Darmstadt, Germany.

Llopis held a teaching position as director of implants and surgery for the Northwestern AEGD located in Yakima, Washington, and as affiliate professor at the University of Washington, the news release said. His work brought him to teach at the Hospital de Escuela in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.