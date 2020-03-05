Article Image Alt Text

Keeping seniors healthy

Thu, 03/05/2020 - 12:01pm

Submitted Photo
Keeping senior citizens active within the community is not an easy task, yet St. Mary Council on Aging does exactly that every day. Pat Blanco, left, Patterson Senior Wellness & Activity Center coordinator, accepts a donation from Patterson State Bank head teller Peggy Darce. The donation directly benefits the program and helps to provide local seniors many opportunities to participate in an assortment of events throughout the parish.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020