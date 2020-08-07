It's not festival, but it's good St. Mary food

The 85th Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has been canceled.

But the Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau would like to invite you to find some joy during the 32 days of the Spirit of the Fest.

The Spirit of the Fest Food Trail begins Friday and runs through Sept. 7.

Cajun Coast has come up with a list of foods that you’ve enjoyed over the years at the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival.

“It won’t be the same, but it’s what we have this year and we can support our local restaurants,” Cajun Coast said in a press release.

Download the Spirit of the Fest Food Trail from https://www.cajuncoast.com/locals-0

Visit any restaurant in St. Mary Parish and order an item listed. After ordering 10 items, drop off the form to 900 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Morgan City, LA 70381 or mail to P.O. Box 2332, Morgan City, LA 70381 by Sept. 8.

Take a picture of your food, tag @cajuncoast Cajun Coast Visitors & Convention Bureau, Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, #CajunCoast #OnlyLouisiana #LouisianaSeafood on Facebook and @cajuncoast @LouisianaTravel @LaShrimpandPetrofest and @LaSeafoodBoard on Instagram.

“Ten winners will be randomly selected for great swag!” Cajun Coast said.