Horse Health and Feed Saturday at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co. will host a Horse Health and Feed event 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at its Morgan City store, 773 Hwy 90 East.

Visitors will learn about maintaining their horse’s health through interactive demonstrations and hands-on activities. The event is part of Tractor Supply’s continued commitment to community events that cater to the Out Here lifestyle of its customers.

Participating event partners will include Farrier, onsite 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

“Whether you recently bought your first horse or own several, you won’t want to miss our Horse Health and Feed event at the Morgan City store,” said Chris Dillon, manager of Morgan City Tractor Supply store. “This interactive, informative event offers something for everyone interested in horse-health activities and best practices. From horse grooming and riding to identifying illness and proper nutrition, Tractor Supply experts will be on hand to cover a range of topics and needs.”

In addition to the main event, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy Farrier Q&A and Equine Care 101.

Special coupon offers will also be available to all in attendance.

This event is open to the public.

For more information, please contact the Morgan City Tractor Supply at 985-395-2500.