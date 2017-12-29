Holiday closings; no Daily Review Monday or Tuesday

Staff Report

The Daily Review offices closed early Friday, after the day’s press run, and will be closed Monday and Tuesday for the New Year’s holiday.

The Daily Review will also not be published Monday and Tuesday. Publication will resume on Wednesday.

The city of Morgan City offices will be closed Monday in observation of the holiday. City Hall will also be closed.

Republic Services will not collect trash on Monday but will resume regularly scheduled services on Tuesday.

The city of Patterson and the town of Berwick offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday in observance of New Year’s holiday.

Pelican Waste & Debris will not collect trash in Berwick, Patterson, and the unincorporated areas on New Year’s Day. Trash collection of residents along Monday routes will resume on Tuesday as well as regularly scheduled Tuesday trash collection.

—Parish council offices were closed Friday and will remain closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s holiday.

—The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill located in Berwick will close at noon on New Year’s Eve. The landfill will be closed New Year’s Day.