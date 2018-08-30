Holiday closings; no Daily Review on Monday

Area municipal and parish offices will be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday.

The Harold J. “Babe” Landry Landfill in Berwick will close at noon on Monday. Republic Services and Pelican Waste & Debris will run routes on Monday, but residents are asked to put receptacles by the road side Sunday night due to some routes being collected earlier than usual.

The Daily Review will not publish a paper on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday. News and advertising deadlines for Tuesday’s paper will be earlier than usual to accommodate the closing.