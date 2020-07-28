Article Image Alt Text

Harbor Freight Tools coming to Bayou Vista

Tue, 07/28/2020 - 10:27am
GEOFF STOUTE
gstoute@daily-review.com

Harbor Freight Tools will open a location in Bayou Vista in the near future, St. Mary Parish President David Hanagriff confirmed Monday.
The business, which offers tools for the home and garden, will be located in St. Mary Plaza.
Hanagriff said there have been delays with movement on the project due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he said the business still will be coming to the area.
He said Harbor Freight currently is training employees, and while Hanagriff thinks they will be in the area in the next several weeks, he said more delays are possible due to the pandemic.
Hanagriff said he is unaware of how many jobs will be created with the opening, but he said they will be local jobs.
With a new store also will mean an increase in sales tax revenue for the area, Hanagriff said.
He said that Harbor Freight approached the parish about opening the store in St. Mary Parish, and the two have been working on the project for a few months.
According to its website, Harbor Freight Tools is a family-owned business that was founded in 1977. It has more than 1,000 stores.

