Hanagriff makes case for consolidation

Parish President David Hanagriff makes his case Monday for consolidation of drainage districts at a St. Mary Industrial Group meeting at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Hanagriff said his plan would create three districts -- one for the parish west of the Calumet Cut, one from the cut east to the Atchafalaya, and one for Morgan City and Amelia. The consolidation would reduce the need for administrative overhead, he said, and give each district access additional resources after five districts become three

