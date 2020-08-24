Griffin joins staff at Ochsner St. Mary

Vicky Griffin, DO, OB/GYN, has joined the Ochsner St. Mary active medical staff, effective Wednesday, Aug. 26, hospital Chief Executive Officer Fernis LeBlanc said last week.

With more than 30 years of experience practicing medicine, Griffin completed her OB/GYN residency at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Flint, Michigan, in 1994. She received her doctor of osteopathic medicine from the College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific in Pomona, California, and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of North Dakota.

“We are excited for Dr. Griffin to join Ochsner St. Mary and practice medicine in our community,” LeBlanc said in a news release. “With the addition of Dr. Griffin, we will be able to increase our existing obstetrics and gynecology services, keeping members of our community at home for their healthcare needs.”

Griffin joins Dr. Julie Price, OB/GYN, and Tiffany Waguespack, NP, at Ochsner St. Mary Women’s Clinic in Morgan City.

“I am looking forward to working with Dr. Price to expand obstetrics and gynecology services for the community,” Griffin said in the news release.

As an OB/GYN, Griffin cares for conditions such as pregnancy, endometriosis, incontinence, ovarian cysts and menopause, just to name a few. She also specializes in gynecological surgery, including abdominal surgery, minimally invasive laparoscopic surgery and hysterectomy.

Griffin now is accepting new patients. Her office is in the Medical Office Building behind the hospital at 1151 Marguerite St., Suite 700, in Morgan City.

To learn more about Ochsner, visit www.ochsner.org/info. To schedule an appointment, visit Ochsner.org/schedule or call 985-221-4400.