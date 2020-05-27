Article Image Alt Text

G&J Curbside ribbon-cutting

Wed, 05/27/2020 - 11:10am

The Daily Review/Geoff Stoute
G&J Curbside held a St. Mary Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting May 13 at its Morgan City office. It is a subsidiary of G&J Land and Marine and was established to meet the community’s needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cutting the ribbon are Vice President Erik Lind and Kelly Lind Boudreaux. Other family members on hand were G&J President Mike Lind, Dianne Lind, Stephanie Lind, Cleve Boudreaux, Emma Lind, Jackman Lind, Cooper Boudreaux, Henry Boudreaux and Maxwill Boudreaux. Among others present were Chamber and city officials.

