Giving to The Roots and Ribbons

Submitted Photo

Teche Regional Medical Center CEO Aphreikah DuHaney-West and employees present The Roots & Ribbons Foundation president, Maureen Alfred, with a check for $1,000. Teche Regional employees raised the money by buying T-shirts. The Roots & Ribbons Foundation is a local nonprofit organization that pays for women in our parish to have a mammogram if they cannot afford one. In addition, they are now offering support for women diagnosed with breast cancer to pay for things such as travel for their treatment, wigs, scarves, etc. All of the money supports residents of St. Mary Parish.