Giving to the guild's art show

Mon, 07/29/2019 - 10:09am

Submitted Photo
King Trucking donated as a Purchase Award Patron to Artists Guild Unlimited for its Labor Day Art Show & Sale, set for Aug 28- Sept. 21. The guild's Everett Street Gallery, 201 Everett St., Morgan City, will be open during the Shrimp & Petroleum Festival 1 p.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Monday. This yearly fundraiser, run by volunteers, will revert to regular hours, 1-4 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, on the Wednesday after Labor Day. J.D. “Deuce” Freeman and Trudy D. Brooks, representing King Trucking, present a check to Diane T. Martin, show chairperson.

