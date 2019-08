Submitted Photo

Patterson State Bank Chairman Bill Marin presents a donation to Chet Sternfels on behalf of the 8th Annual Central Catholic High School 7 on 7 Football Camp. The annual event held on Central Catholic’s campus during the summer training months host local as well as out-of-town athletes. The students participate in team lineman camp, assorted drill and skill challenges, along with a 7 on 7 competition.