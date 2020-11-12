Article Image Alt Text

A gift from the heart: CCHS gets defibrillator

Thu, 11/12/2020 - 11:43am

St. Mary Parish Hospital Service District No. 2 and Ochsner St. Mary donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to Central Catholic Hight School. The AED will be used to help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest. It is an easy-to-use, medical device that can analyze the heart's rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm. Pictured are Dr. Williams Cefalu, Chairman of St. Mary Parish Hospital Service District No. 2 , Pete Boudreaux CCHS Principal, Ree Case, CCHS Athletic Director and Fernis LeBlanc, CEO of Ochsner St. Mary.

Submitted Photo

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

