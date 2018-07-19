Gaudet is Leader of the Quarter

Terrebonne General Medical Center honors Andrea Gaudet as Leader of the Quarter. Gaudet began working at TGMC while she was a high school student, and over her 20-year career, has grown in her career and currently serves as the pharmacy director.

In an effort to recognize outstanding leaders, TGMC implemented the Leader of the Quarter award. Recipients demonstrate outstanding and consistent commitment to the wellbeing of our patients, their extended families and staff. They also must fulfill TGMC’s mission of providing exceptional healthcare with compassion while serving as strong role models to their peers.

---

TGMC wins safety award

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center was recently named one of three recipients of the 2018 Safety Star Award.

The Safety Star Award is presented by the Louisiana Hospital Association Trust Funds to health care facilities that have successfully implemented processes or developed innovative ideas that improve patient safety.

Thibodaux Regional received the Safety Star Award for its patient safety initiative, “Fall Prevention.” Through a redesigned process utilizing new equipment and technology as well as improved and ongoing patient identification and education, patient falls have steadily declined to below the national standard.