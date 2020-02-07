French diplomat comes to Morgan City

The timing would be hard to beat: A couple of communities with a need for economic diversity and a port that's undergoing improvement playing host to a European diplomat with a job description that includes strengthening economic ties.

That's what happened Friday, when Consul General Vincent Sciama, based at the French consulate in New Orleans, was the guest of honor at a reception at Morgan City's Emergency Operations Center.

Sciama is one of 10 French consuls in the United States charged with promoting that nation's economic, cultural and education interests here. He's the only one whose territory includes only one state -- one with longstanding cultural and historic ties to France.

Port of Morgan City staff member Mike Knobloch and wife Bonnie attended a recent concert at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans, a benefit for the fire-ravaged Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris that Sciama also attended. Knobloch used the chance to invite Sciama to St. Mary Parish.

Sciama was shown a Port of Morgan City video promoting recent improvements in cargo-handling and rail capacity. He received keys to St. Mary Parish from Parish President David Hanagriff, to Morgan City from Mayor Frank "Boo" Grizzaffi and to Berwick from Mayor Duval Arthur.

He also received gifts from Cajun Coast Director Carrie Stansbury, St. Mary Chamber President Donna Meyer and Nicholls State Vice President Alex Arceneaux. State Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Gray, and Port of Morgan City Director Raymond "Mac" Wade also spoke to welcome Sciama.

"We locals are giving and providing him with a lot of information he can take back to his office in New Orleans and share with his people and business," Knobloch said.

"You are a small population, not a large population," Sciama told the gathered officials. "But you can make a difference."