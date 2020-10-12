Frank Guarisco, leader in civic causes, dies at 84

A walk-through wake for Frank S. Guarisco, a Patterson businessman who joined his wife Joy in a variety of philanthropic causes, is scheduled for Wednesday night. Guarisco, 84, died Oct. 7 at Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City.

Guarisco ran an insurance agency for more than half a century in the same Patterson building where he worked as a boy in his parents’ grocery store. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps.

Frank and Joy Guarisco were honored in October 2019 as Leaders in Philanthropy by the Community Foundation of Acadiana. Frank Guarisco was also a recipient of the Bishop’s Service Award.

Guarisco was involved in the Boy Scouts for 56 years, and he and his wife helped secure funding to move the Boy Scout Hut when its future was made uncertain by improvements at Patterson’s Morey Park.

The Guariscos were instrumental in securing the funding to build a new weight and training facility for the student-athletes at Patterson High School. The building was named in Frank Guarisco’s honor and called “Frank’s Chopping Block.”

As the Guariscos’ philanthropy continued to grow, they stepped up when their church was in need. The couple was instrumental in helping the St. Joseph Catholic Church with raising $1.8 million to renovate the church and parish hall.

Guarisco’s other projects included the return of the St. Joseph’s Table at St. Joseph Catholic Church, playing an important role in organizing the Patterson Recreation Department, coaching Little League baseball for 42 years and serving as chairman for Kemper Williams Park.

Guarisco was an active member of the Knights of Columbus for 56 years and was a Grand Knight.