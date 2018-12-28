Drivers get a break on gas prices

Gasoline prices in Louisiana have been headed down this month, dropping 4.7 cents per gallon last week, averaging $2.04 per gallon, yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 2,436 stations in Louisiana. This compares with the national average that has fallen 5.7 cents per gallon versus last week to $2.36 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

Most prices in the Tri-City area this week ranged from $2.11 to $2.22.

Average gasoline prices on Dec. 17 in Louisiana ranged widely over the last five years: $2.19 in 2017, $2.05 in 2016, $1.80 in 2015, $2.32 in 2014 and $3.05/g in 2013.

“For the 10th straight week, gas prices have been in a state of decline, falling to the lowest level since prior to Hurricane Harvey in 2017 to the mid $2.30s with now 31 states with at least one gas station selling gasoline under $2 per gallon, saving motorists hundreds of millions of dollars versus prices just two months ago,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas-Buddy.

“Oil prices have been slow to react to a cut in oil production from OPEC, instead focusing on economic concerns and trade tensions with China.

Thus far, it seems that it “may take a village” to help oil prices recover, help that would include robust demand from the U.S., which seems to be anything but the case. For now, prices will remain seasonally challenged, tied to the fact or expected fate of the economy moving forward.”