Article Image Alt Text

Dredging under the bridge

Mon, 01/06/2020 - 1:55pm

Inland Dredging Co.'s vessel Ingenuity is at work Monday near the La. 182 bridge, helping to clear away some of the sediment left by 2019's record flooding. The Ingenuity has been at work for about a month, dredging near 20 Grand Point, Tidewater Point, the 99-mile marker and Bayou Shaffer, said Port of Morgan City Director Raymond "Mac" Wade. The vessel then moved north to near the Conrad facility and has worked its way back down to the bridge after a 10-day holiday break. Current plans called for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel Chadwin to be in the area in two weeks, working south of the bridges. The Chadwin is too big to move beneath them.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2020