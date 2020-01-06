Dredging under the bridge

Inland Dredging Co.'s vessel Ingenuity is at work Monday near the La. 182 bridge, helping to clear away some of the sediment left by 2019's record flooding. The Ingenuity has been at work for about a month, dredging near 20 Grand Point, Tidewater Point, the 99-mile marker and Bayou Shaffer, said Port of Morgan City Director Raymond "Mac" Wade. The vessel then moved north to near the Conrad facility and has worked its way back down to the bridge after a 10-day holiday break. Current plans called for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredging vessel Chadwin to be in the area in two weeks, working south of the bridges. The Chadwin is too big to move beneath them.

The Daily Review/Bill Decker