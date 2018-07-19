Daniels promoted to vice president

Brennan Daniels has been promoted to vice president at M C Bank, said Jeremy Callais, chief financial officer, chief operating officer and vice president.

In November 2017, Daniels earned his certified public accountant designation and served the bank as its compliance officer. He joined M C Bank in early 2016. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisiana and has completed studies at the American Bankers Association National Compliance School. He has served M C Bank as internal review analyst, credit analyst, loan processor, compliance officer and accounting specialist.

He and his wife, Ashlie have one daughter, Graycelyn, and are members of Crossing Place Church.