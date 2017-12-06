Morgan City Health Care Activities Director Donna Resignola accepted the Cozy Toes. With her are M C Bank employees Barton Blanco, Sadie Rankin, Joyce Williams, Tessie DuBois, Karen Fink, Kathy Gaudet and Larry Callais.
Patterson Healthcare representatives accepting their Cozy Toe donation were Margaret Paul, Tia White, Cherie O’brien, Geoffrey Siddon, Casey Favors and Nikki Boudreaux. With them are M C Bank employees Jason Bailey, Pat Aucoin, Jeremy Callais, Vicki Laubach, Karen Fink, Kathy Gaudet, Darlene Fromenthal and Mary Eues.
Crazy Toes donations from M C Bank
Submitted Photos
M C Bank employees recently made their annual donation of slipper socks “Cozy Toes” to area nursing homes.