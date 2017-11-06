Conrad vessels pass sea trials

nrad Shipyard conducted sea trials on the Harley Marine Services tug OneCURE and the double hull, oceangoing barge Edward Itta as a combined articulated barge unit, the Morgan City-based company said in a press release

The trials were conducted Oct. 26, 10 miles south of Port Fourchon.

Vessel trials included crash stops at various speeds, basic and high-speed maneuvering, systems monitoring, and tests of main engine steering.

Harley Marine Offshore Port Engineer, Randy Boyne, who was on board, reported that the vessels responded as expected, Conrad said.

“We put the ATB through its paces, tested all systems, and she performed extremely well. She’s a beautiful vessel that will be a great addition to ourfleet,” Boyne said.

Boyne said the ATB is scheduled to pick up a load along the Gulf Coast and head through the Panama Canal to a port on the West Coast.