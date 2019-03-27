Conrad delivers barge, tug

Conrad Shipyard of Morgan City has delivered the articulated tug barge unit, tug Wachapreague, and barge Double Skin 803 to The Vane Brothers Co., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. This ATB unit is the third of a series of three like units built for Vane.

Double Skin 803 has an overall length of 403 feet, a beam of 74 feet and overall depth of 32 feet. The barge is equipped with bow thrusters and thermal heaters for its cargo of asphalt. The 110-foot Wachapreague, named for a city on the Eastern Shore of Virginia, has a breadth of 38 feet and a design draft of 15 feet, 4 inches. She is powered by two 2200-horsepower Cummins engines and has accommodations for a crew of 10.

“It is always rewarding to deliver new vessels to a repeat customer like Vane,” said Conrad Shipyard Chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad.

“The Vane team is great to work with, and this ATB is representative of the quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service consistently delivered by our extraordinary shipbuilding team. We appreciate Vane Brothers’ continued confidence in Conrad Shipyard.”

In operation since 1898, the Vane Brothers Company offers a wide range of maritime services in multiple locations along the U.S. Eastern Seaboard. Vane’s state-of-the-art fleet and sophisticated operations center positions the company on the cutting edge of the marine

transportation industry.