Conrad: $32M in contracts since Sept. 30

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTC Pink: CNRD) announced its third quarter and nine months 2019 financial results and backlog at Sept. 30.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, Conrad had net income of $983,000 and earnings per diluted share of $0.20 compared to net loss of $2.6 million and a loss per diluted share of 51 cents during the third quarter of 2018.

The company had net loss of $1.5 million and loss per diluted share of 30 cents for the nine months ended Sept 30 compared to net income of $2.7 million and earnings per diluted share of 55 cents for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2018.

Results for the nine months in 2018 included $7.5 million from the Deepwater Horizon court-supervised settlement.

The company’s financial reports are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

During the first nine months of 2019, Conrad added $96.0 million of backlog to its new construction segment compared to $145.9 million added to backlog during the first nine months of 2018.

Conrad’s backlog was $89.2 million at Sept. 30, 2019, $127.7 million at Dec. 31, 2018, and $149.2 million at Sept. 30, 2018. The company has signed $32.0 million of new contracts since Sept. 30, 2019.

